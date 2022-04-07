Movie Review Dasvi – Despite an interesting story, Dasvi turns out to be an average fare While Dasvi rests on an interesting story, message, and the impressive performances by the three leading actors, it turns out to be an average fare due to the flawed script.

Ram Bajpai's story is promising. Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell's screenplay, however, is poor. The film is intended to be a comic caper. However, there are hardly any funny moments in the film that’ll make viewers laugh out loud. There are also several loopholes in the script. Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell's dialogues are sharp, but only at a few places. A film of this kind should have had witty and hilarious dialogues throughout the narrative.

Tushar Jalota's direction is average though the message on the importance of education comes across well. He has also handled some moments nicely. This is especially in the latter part of the film. The scene where Ganga Ram’s results are called out is one such sequence that shows that the director has potential. Another track that works is Jyoti and Ganga Ram’s bond and how it evolves as the story progresses. The transformation of Bimla is also quite badass. However, Tushar Jalota should have properly focused on how a shy and soft-spoken Bimla suddenly turned into such a heartless and manipulative person. The change in her personality is too sudden. Moreover, if the makers had shown that Ganga Ram used to mistreat her constantly, then it would have made sense to see Bimla getting even with Ganga Ram after assuming power. But Ganga Ram didn’t seem to be rude to her. The lone scene at the beginning between Ganga Ram and Bimla showed the former actually insisting that the latter should develop an attitude as she’s the CM’s wife. Hence, it’s unconvincing why Bimla is being so unkind to her husband. The whole scam track also didn’t impress as it’s not neatly explained. Probably, the makers wanted to keep the narrative shorter and while they succeeded in doing so, these crucial details were not given due importance which diminishes the impact.

Abhishek A Bachchan gives a sincere performance. He tries his best to make his act entertaining and succeeds. Nimrat Kaur is a surprise. She gets to play a great role and she enhances it with her performance. The scenes where she takes the CM’s oath and where she blasts a staffperson are too good. Yami Gautam Dhar too does fine and is convincing in the role of a strict police officer. Manu Rishi Chadha is decent. Chittaranjan Tripathy (Tandon; IAS officer) is fine. Arun Kushwaha (Ghanti) does well. Danish Husain (Rae Bareli; librarian) and the actors playing Prem Qaidi and Inaamdar are okay. Dhanveer Singh (Ganga Ram's brother) is wasted.

Sachin-Jigar's music won’t have a long shelf life. <em>'Macha Macha Re'</em> is like the theme song of the film and is well woven into the narrative. <em>'Nakhralo'</em> is forgettable. <em>'Thaan Liya'</em> gives the déjà vu of <em>'Ek Jindari'. 'Ghani Trip'</em> is missing from the film. Sachin-Jigar's background score keeps the mood light-hearted and funny.

Kabir Tejpal's cinematography is neat. Mayur Barate's production design is realistic. Sheetal Iqbal Sharma's costumes are not glamorous but look appealing. A Sreekar Prasad's editing is good.

On the whole, DASVI rests on an interesting story and message and the impressive performances by the three leading actors. However, due to the flawed script, it turns out to be an average fare.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results