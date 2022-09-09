Police search for missing Toronto Girl Niamh McGovern

This article was last updated on September 9, 2022
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Niamh McGovern, 16, was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the afternoon , in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.
She is described as 5’6″, with a thin build and blonde hair.
Police are concerned for her safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment