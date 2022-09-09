Police search for missing Toronto Girl Niamh McGovern

Niamh McGovern

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Niamh McGovern, 16, was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the afternoon , in the Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

She is described as 5’6″, with a thin build and blonde hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

