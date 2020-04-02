US Technology Giants are Now Teaming up to Stop the Coronavirus

Amazon have decided to team up with SCAN so that they can find out how the coronavirus is spreading and what they can do about it. The Gates Foundation have tried to do everything they can to collect nasal swabs amongst the residents who live in Washington. Amazon Care are now helping to deliver the kits, door to door. King County looks to be one of the hardest-hit places in the US and that is why everything is being done to try and make sure that people are being given the support they need.

The virus has not hit every industry. Sites such as NetBet are still up and running and some websites have even been boosted as a result of the virus. Amazon is one of them. Amazon have stated that they are very grateful for the amount of support that they have been given. If they do happen to find that someone has tested positive through the test, then they are going to be put in touch with the healthcare workers in their area. Amazon have released a statement saying that they are grateful to be surrounded by a very strong community and that they are also surrounded by public health experts. Global health experts and academic leaders are also working with them to try and leverage the care infrastructure that they have and the capabilities they have in terms of logistics. They are doing everything they can to support the local efforts and some say that the partnership might even benefit those who are in the US, and the healthcare industry too.

