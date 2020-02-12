8 Natural Ways to Support Urinary Health

Urinary tract health isn’t something you need to leave up to chance. Protecting your urinary health means adopting some simple healthy habits now and throughout your life. Following are some adjustments you can make to your diet and lifestyle to keep your bladder functioning at its best.

1. Stay hydrated.

The NIH writes, “Drink enough fluids, especially water. Most healthy people should try to drink six to eight, 8-ounce glasses of fluid each day. Water is the best fluid for bladder health. At least half of fluid intake should be water.”

2. Drink less caffeine.

While the NIH urges that you drink more water, it also suggests that you not drink too many beverages each day which contain high amounts of caffeine. So, enjoy drinks like coffee and tea in moderation, and watch out for caffeine in soda and chocolate as well.

3. Cut back on alcohol and stop smoking.

While caffeine in excess is not good for urinary health, neither is drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. So, if you drink a lot of alcohol, think about reducing your consumption. Do you smoke? Quitting has urinary tract health benefits and many other health advantages.

4. Use the toilet after sexual activity with a partner.

After you engage in sexual activity with someone else, you should always urinate. Doing so will help to remove any bacteria which could lead to an infection in the urethra.

5.Empty your bladder completely when you use the toilet.

If you urinate in a hurry frequently and you do not take the time to empty your bladder fully, did you know that you may be inviting infections? It is important to ensure your bladder is as empty as possible before you leave the bathroom.

6. Wipe the right direction.

If you are female, it is important to mind the direction in which you are wiping when you use the bathroom. If you wipe from back to front, it is possible to contaminate the urethra. But if you wipe from front to back, this should not happen.

7. Avoid trapping moisture.

Moisture can become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. So, if you are trapping moisture, you are creating conditions which are conductive to infections.

How can you avoid this? Avoid wearing tights or pantyhose or other tight attire which doesn’t provide for any breathing room. Also, stick with breathable fabrics when you can. If you have an active infection or are trying to avoid one, you also can skip wearing underwear altogether if necessary, or wear loose-fitting underwear like boxers or bloomers.

8. Try taking a supplement for urinary health.

Did you know that there are a few healthy, natural supplements which can enhance urinary health without unwanted side effects? Following are some research-backed supplements to consider adding to your daily regimen.

D-Mannose

D-Mannose is a type of sugar. Multiple studies have found benefits of D-Mannose for urinary health.

For example, in this study which tested the efficacy of D-Mannose compared to the drug Nitrofurantoin, researchers reported, “D-mannose powder had significantly reduced the risk of recurrent UTI which was no different than in Nitrofurantoin group.”

Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a flowering plant. Researchers have found that the extract from hibiscus could have urinary health benefits. As described here , it possesses antimicrobial properties, and therefore may be useful in promoting urinary well-being.

While these supplements are available separately, it is easier and more cost-effective to get them combined so you only need to take a single capsule to get all the benefits of both hibiscus and D-Mannose. For example, this highly rated HARMONY D-Mannose UTI Supplement by Eu Natural gives you the benefits of both of these healthy natural ingredients with no binders, fillers or additives.

It can be frustrating dealing with urinary tract issues, but once you start taking an herbal supplement for urinary tract support and adopting healthier habits, hopefully you will see the improvements you are after.