Where next for NFT’s?

Non-fungible tokens (or NFT’s for short) burst onto the public consciousness last month when a digital artwork by Mike Winkelmann (AKA digital artist Beeple) sold for close to $70m at Christies Auction House. This sale marked a double first in the crypto sphere – it was the first NFT auction, and the first time that the auction house allowed cryptocurrency (in this case, Ethereum) to be used in the bidding.

Now that NFT’s have captured the imagination of the general public, where could we see this crypto collectible format go next? We take a look at what could be un store over the next couple of years.

Existing online businesses will be the first to adopt NFT’s into their business models

Online businesses such as eCommerce, streaming services or remote gaming already are used to dealing with customers digitally. These niches are best placed to exploit NFT’s. The Atari company is already powering the loyalty scheme of their recently launched gambling website with non-fungible tokens, and it’s easy to see established an Irish live casino using the system to hang on to market share in this notoriously cut-throat business. In a sector where all casinos are all offering essentially the exact same products, the prospect of acquiring unique tokens might be enough to keep customers on your site a little longer.

But even popular shows on streaming services like Netflix or HBO could be the ideal venue to auction off NFT’s linked to key characters or artefacts. Imagine bidding to own the NFT connected to Jon Snow off Game of Thrones, or the hellish dagger from Lucifer? That would be one way for digital content producers to increase their revenues from the most committed fans. Finally, industries which have felt the brunt of the digital age such as movies and music could find one way to boost their profits via the sale of NFT’s.

But even traditional businesses could exploit pragmatic uses for NFT’s

NFT’s ability to better establish ownership of a property does not just have applications for online businesses. Real estate is also an obvious choice, where title deeds could be transferred to a party in a secure and verifiable manner. These credentials could later be verified and combined with weather indices and local IoT sensors to produce more accurate land valuations that could be leveraged as collateral for other investments. Another obvious application might be to verify luxury goods as coming from the original designer, combatting counterfeit products.

NFT’s will soon be dynamic

At the moment, Non-fungible tokens are used to establish ownership of a product, and not much else. But these tokens also have the potential to store dynamic content, which can evolve and upgrade in relation to events in the real world. A good example of this would be sporting collectibles. Star soccer players like Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to rack up the goals for their clubs and countries and are now challenging the top spots in the Greatest Goalscorer of All Time lists. When they leapfrog the likes of Romario and Pele, why wouldn’t an official NFT not self-update to reflect that achievement? Or why couldn’t an NFT self-update whenever a hockey player scores in a game? Dynamic features look set to be the next great innovation in the NFT world.

Conclusion

NFT’s have moved on from their oddball start to life and are now part of mainstream culture. The next step forward will be a series of technical innovations which make them extensible, as well as greater adoption by existing business models. Where do you see the future of this exciting niche?