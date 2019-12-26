Everything you need to know about Texas payday loans .

What is a payday loan?

A payday loan is a short-term loan. The term derives from the idea that you get the money immediately and pay it back the moment your paycheck arrives. The amount you could borrow was calculated as a percentage from your monthly paycheck. Nowadays your payday and income are not always directly related to the term payday loan. Other terms used for a short-term loan are cash advance loan or check advance loan.

What are the benefits of a payday loan?

You can get a payday loan very quickly. The requirements to be accepted for the loan are usually very low as well. Most people decide to get a payday loan, because they have short-term financial trouble. They cannot pay urgent bills anymore and quickly need some extra money. It could also be that you have no money left for food and drinks for your family for the month. A payday loan can be the solution for these kinds of short-term financial worries.

What are the downsides of a payday loan?

It has been common practice of payday lending agencies to ask a very high interest rate . Besides the astronomical interest. some lenders can demand extra fees as well. Sometimes these fees "suddenly" appear as a surprise for the borrower during the process. A risk of taking a payday loan, is that you are not able to pay it back in time. Being forced to take another payday loan to pay off the first one. In the meantime you will lose a lot of money on the high interest rate and fees. In the worst case you get stuck in this loop making your financial trouble only bigger.

Is a payday loan legal in Texas?

Yes, payday loans are legal in Texas. The legislation around payday loans is actually very loose in Texas. The maximum amount you can lend is not specified and thus can be whatever you and the lender agree on. The interest rate is totally free as well. It will come as no surprise you can easily find stores of payday lenders anywhere in Texas. The payday lending business is flourishing in Texas. According to recent research of the Center of Responsible Lending the annual percentage rate (APR) in Texas is a stunning 662%. This means if you would borrow $100 and agree to pay it back in a year you have to pay back $662!

Although the legislation in Texas is very loose there are several rules.

• Every payday lending agency needs to have a license.

• All the terms, interest rate, fees and payback period have to be disclosed on the agreement, before the customer signs. Which means

every "extra charge" not specified on the loan agreement is not allowed.

• Below $30 cash advance, the maximum acquisition charge is 1$ per $5 of the total cash advance.

• Between $30 and $100 cash advance, the maximum acquisition charge is 10% of the total cash advance.

• Above $100 cash advance the maximum acquisition charge is $10.

How do I apply for a short-term loan in Texas?

As stated before in Texas it is easy to find stores that provide payday loans. You will have to provide personal information and financial information. When you agree with the lender you need to sign a contract which includes the terms, interest rate, fees and payback schedule, Online is easy as well. You have to fill in a form with personal and financial information and send it to the company. When your form is accepted the money will be sent to you.

How to choose a payday lender in Texas?

Make absolutely sure the lender has an official license. Otherwise, the business is illegal and you should stay away from this lender. There are so many different choices in Texas. It is recommended to do some serious comparisons, to find a lender that has the most favorable interest rate and fees, before signing an agreement. Meanwhile the other terms and conditions should fit your personal requirements as well.

How to repay a payday loan?

Before signing the loan contract all the terms and conditions for repayment have to be included in the contract. Usually periodic installments or a due date to pay back the full amount are used in the agreement about repayment