Real Estate in Chennai and the best houses available on rent

Chennai is one of the most urban and vital cities and is also one of the metropolitan cities in India. The scenario of the real estate market in Chennai is very promising in the past few years.The development in infrastructure has been huge in Chennai in the last few years. Chennai is a city which is generating a huge number of job opportunities and this is one of the major reasons why it is attracting a large population from all over the country.

Details about the real estate in Chennai

Chennai is one of the most promising cities in South India and its real estate market interests both buyers and investors a lot. The market of Chennai is price sensitive and this is why customers look for affordable housing options in Chennai. NRI investors also play a very significant role in the real estate market of Chennai. This is because investors get a lot of return from this place. The number of investors and buyers are also at a rapid rise in Chennai. The city has a great infrastructure and this is one of the reasons why people are interested to settle down here. There are also several projects in construction which will further boost the infrastructure. The transportation system here is great and all kinds of modern technologies are available here.

Chennai has become one of the hottest housing destinations in South India and every year there is a rise in the number of people visiting Chennai. Huge IT companies such as TCS, Wipro, HCL, etc., are located here and this is why job opportunities are in huge numbers. Chennai has a lot of industries as well and a huge corporate sector. All these things boost the number of job availability here and end up attracting a large number of people here looking for jobs.

This city is excelling in all kinds of housing, from luxury to affordable. The real estate market of Chennai has got options for all kinds of people. In the past few years, it has been observed that the prices of the properties here are increasing. People mainly demand smaller houses mostly ranging between 800 sqft to 1500 sqft. The popularity of the 2 BHK units is the most and people mainly look from affordable and mid-range options. The increase in the prices of the properties in Chennai is about 8-12% more in the past few years.

The reasons why the real estate market in Chennai is increasing are:

-Chennai is one of the biggest IT hubs in the country and various top IT companies have their main offices here.

-Chennai home to a huge number of renowned educational institutes that attract a lot of students from all over India who want to pursue higher education.

-There are several automotive and pharmaceutical industries are situated in Chennai.

-The connectivity of Chennai with other parts of the country is huge and it has a very good transportation system.

-Chennai has a very good infrastructure and excellent economy.

Some of the best houses for rent in Perambur are:

One of the affordable options is this 1 BHK independent house situated in Sembiyan, Perambur, Chennai, India. This house is available at a rent of about ₹6500 per month. It is unfurnished and is built upon an area of 600 sqft.

There is a 2 BHK independent house in Madumana Nagar, Perambur, Chennai, India. This house is available on a monthly rent of ₹8000 and is spread across an area of 800 sqft. This house is unfurnished.

Another great option for people who are ready to spend a little more is a 2 BHK independent house situated in Jamaliya Nagar, Perambur, Chennai, India. This house is rated at ₹20000 per month. It is semi-furnished and occupies an area of about 1000 sqft.

Another great option for people looking for a house for rent in Perambur is this 3 BHK independent house located in ThanigaiNlayam, TiruViKa Nagar, Perambur, Chennai, India. This house is available on a monthly rent of ₹11000 per month and is semi-furnished. It occupies a total area of 1100 sqft.

Situated in Sembiyan, Perambur, Chennai, India, there is an independent house which may be a pricey one as compared to the ones mentioned but is a great option to consider. This is a 3 BHK independent house available at a rent of ₹45000 per month. It is semi-furnished and is spread over an area of 1400 sqft.

Some of the houses for rent in Thiruvanmiyur are as follows:

A 2 BHK independent house situated in Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, India and is rated at accost of ₹20000 per month. This house is semi-furnished and is spread over an area of 1000 sqft. This is one of the best options to consider.

There is a 3 BHK independent house in Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, India which is available at ₹25000 per month.This house is semi-furnished and is spread over an area of 1600 sqft.

Another 3 BHK independent house is located at Jayaram Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and this independent house is semi-furnished. The total area occupied by this house is about 1350 sqft. This is a great option for people looking for affordable housing options.

A great option is also this 5 BHK huge independent house that is located in Thiruvalluvar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, India. This house is spread over an area of 5000 sqft and is tagged at a monthly rent of ₹95000. This house is semi-furnished.

Another great option for the people looking for an affordable house for rent in Thiruvanmiyur is this 4 BHK independent house which is situated in Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, India. This house is available at a monthly rent of ₹55000 and is semi=furnished. It is built upon am area of about 3000 sqft.

A 1 BHK independent house located in Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, India. This house is available at a rent of about 10500 per month and is unfurnished occupying an area of about 650 sqft.