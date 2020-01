The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Sabrina Pereira, 15, was last seen on Friday, January, 3, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'3", 126 lbs., with long wavy brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long brown coat, ripped blue jeans, pink Adidas sweater, and white Adidas sneakers.

Police are concerned for her safety.