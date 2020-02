The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Maximalian Blanco-Bothwell, 25, was last seen on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive area.

He is described as 6’, 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing the sweatshirt in the attached photograph, black track pants and he is known to wear a dark-green winter coat.

Police are concerned for his safety.