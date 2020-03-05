Royal Panda casino promoted by PRchitects is known for deceptive practices.

The company claims to have licenses from Malta Gaming Authority and Curacao Gambling Commission.

Curacao is a tiny island in the West Indies known for money laundering.

Deal with these companies at your own risk.

One of the worst companies promoting SEO services is is PRchitects.

Do not let their fancy website fool you.

Lot of their services are bloated with false promises.

Deepanshu Arora

Outreach Manager

PRchitects

https://prchitects.com/