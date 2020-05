The Toronto Police service is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Katie Balderston, 40, was last seen on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., in the Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area.

She is described as 5'2", slim build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a blue and white shirt. She is believed to be driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey, with an Ontario license plate of BPAD 403.

Police are concerned for her safety.