The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Shrishti Dham, 25, was last seen on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Queen Street East area.

She is described as 5'4", 110 lbs, with her hair in pony tail.

She was last seen wearing black jeans ripped on both knees, white jacket, brown boots, and a black leather backpack.