The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Gina Folk, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 4:56 a.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

She is described as white, 5’8�, 115 lbs, very slim build, short brown hair shaved at the front and with a bald spot on the crown of her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and she was barefoot.

There is no photo available at this time.