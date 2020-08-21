Police search for missing Toronto girl Kennedy Brown

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing girl.

Kennedy Brown, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 5 p.m., in the Sheppard Avenue West and Senlac Road area.

She is believed to be travelling on a yellow BMX-style bicycle. She is known to frequent parks and public spaces in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

She is described as 5'1", 115 lbs., slim build, shoulder-length wavy blonde hair, with green eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants with the word â€œMuskokaâ€� on them, grey sweatshirt, white T-shirt, and Birkenstock sandals.

Police are concerned for her safety.