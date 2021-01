The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jordan Baudner, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive area.

He is described as 5’6”, 160 lbs., with dirty blonde-brown hair shaved in a buzzcut style, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue 'Under Armor' t-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and slippers. He was not wearing a jacket at the time.

He may be driving a blue 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback, with Ontario licence plates BZTP521.

Police are concerned for his safety.