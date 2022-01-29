Police search for missing Toronto woman Kritika Gilhotra

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Kritika Gilhotra, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Queens Quay area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
