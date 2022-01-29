Police search for missing Toronto woman Kritika Gilhotra

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Kritika Gilhotra, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Queens Quay area.

She is described as having a thin build, brown eyes, and long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat with fur on the hood, grey jogging pants, and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.