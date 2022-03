The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Andrew Lenuzzi, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 7:35 p.m., in the Kingston Road and Birchmount Road area.

He is described as 5'10", medium build, bald, brown eyes and has a yin/yang tattoo on his left wrist. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey and black hood, black pants and brown boots.

Police are concerned for his safety.