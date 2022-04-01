Police search for missing Toronto boy Isaia Cordon

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Isaia Cordon, 14, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Trehorne Drive and Royal York Road area.

He is described as 5'2", 130lbs, brown eyes, and has curly brown hair. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black jeans, black Jordan 6 shoes with a purple and grey pattern, and had a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.