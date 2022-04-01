Police search for missing Toronto boy Isaia Cordon

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Isaia Cordon, 14, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Trehorne Drive and Royal York Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Isaia Cordon, 14, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Trehorne Drive and Royal York Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply