Police search for missing Toronto woman Betty Lynn Taylor

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Betty Lynn Taylor, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., in the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'2", approximately 185 to 195 lbs., with short brown wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a white and grey plaid sweater, grey leggings, black slip-on shoes with flowers, and glasses.

Police are concerned for her safety.