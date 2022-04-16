Movie Review Morbius (English) MORBIUS emerges as the weakest Marvel film due to the routine plot and unexciting script

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless' story is okay. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless' screenplay is weak. The film is filled with ordinary and beaten to death moments that we have already seen in the previous Marvel and other sci-fi films. The dialogues are nothing special.

Daniel Espinosa's direction fails to save the film. With such a routine storyline, it becomes crucial for the execution to be a class apart. Nothing of that sort happens here. Moreover, the way the character is connected to the Spider-Man universe looks forced. On the positive side, a few scenes are well executed, like Morbius being injected with the bat serum, the fight between Morbius and Milo in the subway station and the kiss between Morbius and Martine in the climax.

Jared Leto is in a good form. Matt Smith is over the top. Adria Arjona leaves a huge mark. The same goes for Charlie Shotwell (Young Michael) and Joseph Esson (Young Milo). Jared Harris (Nicholas) is decent in a cameo. Tyrese Gibson (Simon Stroud) is known for his comic timing but in MORBIUS, his character is lacklustre. Al Madrigal (Alberto Rodriguez) is wasted. Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes)’s cameo fails to generate excitement.

Jon Ekstrand's music is cinematic. Oliver Wood's cinematography is quite nice and keeps the interest going. Stefania Cella's production design is very rich. Cindy Evans' costumes are appealing. VFX, as expected, is out of the world. Action is minimal and this also goes against the film as one expects a lot of fight scenes in such films. Pietro Scalia's editing is passable.

On the whole, MORBIUS emerges as the weakest Marvel film due to the routine plot and unexciting script. At the box office, it will find it tough to survive due to the limited buzz and negative word of mouth.

