Formula One confirms returning to Las Vegas 2023

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Liberty Media and Live Nation will promote event.

Race set to be staged on Saturday night to secure morning viewership in F1â€™s European heartland.

Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the seriesâ€™ American owners Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract. It sees Formula One return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1984, the last of four Grand Prix staged in the car park of Caesars Palace.

It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America. The race will also defer from recent Formula One tradition by taking place on a Saturday and could start as late as 10pm local time â€“ ensuring viewers in the seriesâ€™ European heartland will be able to watch on Sunday morning.

â€œThis is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,â€� said Formula One chief executive Domenicali, who joined Liberty Media president and chief executive Greg Maffei in Las Vegas for the announcement.

â€œLas Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip.

â€œThere is no better place for Formula One to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.â€�

In an unusual step, Formula One and Liberty Media, rather than a local organiser, will promote the Grand Prix with American global entertainment company Live Nation.

Maffei said: â€œIconic Las Vegas and Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour.

â€œOur confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation. We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event.

â€œThe potential of Formula One has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.â€�

The 3.8-mile street circuit will race against the backdrop of the cityâ€™s famous skyline â€“ including Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains and the Eiffel Tower â€“ while taking in three main straights and 14 corners with a top speed of 212 mph.

The 50-lap race will be the third staged in America, joining Austin and Miami. The latter makes its debut on the Formule One calendar at the Hard Rock Stadium on 8th May.

The announcement comes as a welcome boost to Domenicali after the sport controversially pressed ahead with last weekendâ€™s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite fierce opposition from Lewis Hamilton and his fellow drivers following a missile strike 12 miles east of the Jeddah circuit.