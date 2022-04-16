Police search for missing Toronto man Micah Kaminsky

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Micah Kaminsky, 34, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'10", 250lbs, heavy build, bald, and has a brown beard. He was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the hood, a grey hoodie, grey track pants, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.