Police search for missing Toronto man Micah Kaminsky

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Micah Kaminsky, 34, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.
He is described as 5'10", 250lbs, heavy build, bald, and has a brown beard. He was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the hood, a grey hoodie, grey track pants, and black shoes.
Police are concerned for his safety.
