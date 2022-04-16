Police search for missing Toronto man Micah Kaminsky

April 16, 2022 Len Humes Uncategorized 0
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Police search for missing Toronto man Micah Kaminsky

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Micah Kaminsky, 34, was last seen on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

He is described as 5'10", 250lbs, heavy build, bald, and has a brown beard. He was wearing a grey jacket with fur on the hood, a grey hoodie, grey track pants, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Share with friends

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*