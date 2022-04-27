IPL cricket scoreboard 26th April 2022

ipl cricket india
Your IPL cricket scoreboard for 26th April 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
First innings 115 all out
Rajasthan Royals
First innings 144 – for 8 wickets
Rajasthan Royals win by 29 runs
Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings
First innings 187 – for 4 wickets
Chennai Super Kings
First innings 176 – for 6 wickets
Punjab Kings win by 11 runs
Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
First innings 168 – for 6 wickets
First innings 132 – for 8 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants win by 36 runs
