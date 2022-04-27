IPL cricket scoreboard 26th April 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Your IPL cricket scoreboard for 26th April 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreFirst innings 115 all outRajasthan RoyalsFirst innings 144 – for 8 wicketsRajasthan Royals win by 29 runsPunjab Kings v Chennai Super KingsPunjab KingsFirst innings 187 – for 4 wicketsChennai Super KingsFirst innings 176 – for 6 wicketsPunjab Kings win by 11 runsLucknow Super Giants v Mumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsFirst innings 168 – for 6 wicketsFirst innings 132 – for 8 wicketsLucknow Super Giants win by 36 runs
