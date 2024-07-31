This article was last updated on July 31, 2024

Nearly a thousand people rescued after landslides in India

Nearly a thousand people have been rescued by the Indian army and rescue workers after landslides in southern India. There are at least 165 deaths, but the number is expected to rise further. More than two hundred people are still missing, Reuters news agency reports.

The Kerala district has been rocked by landslides caused by heavy rains. It is currently monsoon season, which means it has been raining heavily for quite some time. The amount of rain in particular was unpredictable: 572 millimeters fell, while 204 millimeters was expected.

The landslides caused mudslides that buried people under earth, rocks and rubble. It is believed that many victims were swept away in the Chaliyar River. Several people were found there by rescuers.

Many workers work on tea and spice plantations in the state and it is a popular region for tourists. Workers and their families in particular are the victims of the mudslides and many of their houses have been swept away by the mudslides. There were few tourists in the area at the time of the landslides, who stayed away because of the expected rain.

Emergency bridge

After the landslides, a major rescue operation was launched to search for victims. The army has deployed the air force to search for missing people with helicopters.

Because the bridge over the river has been destroyed, the military is working on an emergency bridge. Rescue workers transport victims on stretchers to the other side of the water using a cable car.

Trees and stones are being removed from the spot where this bridge once stood. The residents of the houses near the bridge have not been found, according to a rescue worker.

Search difficult

Rescue workers continue to search for victims. Because it will continue to rain for the next five days and many roads are blocked, this will be difficult. The rain could also cause new mudslides. The authorities have recommended taking precautionary measures.

