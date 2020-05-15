Gates Digital Certificate Altering the Narrative

Back on April 7, 2020, I posted this missive on Bill Gates and his vision for a post-COVID-19 utopia. In that posting, I linked to a recent TED discussion that Bill Gates used to propagate his viewpoint.

As background, TED is a:

"…nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as as conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today, covers almost all topics – from science to business to global issues…TED is a global community, welcoming people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. We believe passionately in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world."

This is what TED has to say about Bill Gates:

Now, let's look at the discussion in question. Here is the interaction with Bill Gates in its entirety (or what passed for the entire discussion on the TED YouTube channel:

As I noted in the original posting, here is the most frightening aspect of Bill Gates' vision which you can find at the 34 minute 14 second mark:

"Eventually what we’ll have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person, who’s a vaccinated person. Because you don’t want people moving around the world where you’ll have some countries that won’t have it under control, sadly. You don’t want to completely block off the ability for those people to go there and come back and move around."

I also noted that the TED clip had been edited and that there was an additional sentence at the end of the exchange in which Bill Gates stated this:

"So, eventually there will be sort of this digital immunity proof that will help facilitate the global reopening up."

Unfortunately, those who are in control of the narrative at TED cleverly and skillfully edited out that last and perhaps most frightening aspect of the Gates' utopia, particularly among those of us that are concerned about the "Big Brother" aspect of contact tracing in the post-COVID-19 era. Unfortunately, until recently, it was impossible to find an original copy of the full comment and the denizens of the internet were having to trust the reliability of alternate sources for the full discussion.

Fortunately, someone has posted the entire dialogue on the Clyp website. Here is the unedited discussion (the comment that was edited out of the TED video can be found at the 39 minute 4 second mark:

This begs the question; if what Bill Gates is proposing is completely ethical, above-board and not a frightening prospect, why is it that TED sought to hide the fact that Mr. Gates is proposing a digital immunity certificate? Certainly, we may have paper certificates for our vaccination records now but the use of a digital immunity certificate takes that one step further, particularly if that "certificate" happens to be a quantum dot like this:

Interestingly, the funding for MIT's research into these "digital immunization records" is being funded by non-other than the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. No surprise there!

Altering the narrative – a growing pastime during the time of COVID-19.

