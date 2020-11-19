Politics Playing Medicine The COVID-19 Game

A recent meeting held in Alberta provides Canadians (and others for that matter) with a dramatically different viewpoint on how governments have been handling and should be handling their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As background, the meeting was held with unnamed attendees who were addressed by Dr. Roger Hodkinson.

Here are Dr. Roger Hodkinson's qualifications:

…and here:

As he notes in the video, he is currently the Chairman of a private North Carolina-based company, Bio-ID Diagnostics, which is selling a test for COVID-19. This shows that he has "skin in the COVID-19 game" and could benefit from a continuation of the narrative as it stands today.

Now, let's listen to Dr. Hodkinson's comments to the attendees at the meeting in Alberta:

In case it should disappear as things that don't meet the oligarchs' narrative about the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a partial quote of his comments:

"The bottom line is simply this; there is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It's outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus other than protecting older, more vulnerable people. It should be thought of as nothing more than a bad flu season. This is not Ebola, it's not SARS. It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game. There is no action of any kind needed other than what happened last year when we felt unwell; we stayed home, we took chicken noodle soup, we didn't visit Granny and we decided when we would return to work. We didn't have anyone, needn't anyone to tell us. Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signalling. They're not even worn effectively most of the time. It's utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people, I'm not saying that in a pejorative sense, seeing these people walking around like lemmings obeying without any knowledge base to put the mask on their face. Social distancing is also useless because COVID is spread by aerosols which travel 30 metres or so before landing and closures have had such terrible unintended consequences. Everywhere should be open tomorrow as was stated in the Great Barrington Declaration that I circulated prior to this meeting. And, a word on testing. I do want to emphasize that I'm in the business of testing for COVID. I do want to emphasize that positive test results do not, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection. It's simply driving public hysteria and all testing should stop unless you're presenting to hospital with some respiratory problem. All that should be done is to protect the vulnerable and to give them all, in the nursing homes that are under your control, give them three to five thousand International Units of vitamin D every day which is been shown to radically reduce the likelihood of infection. And I would remind you all that, using the province's own statistics (Alberta), the risk of death under 65 in this province is one in 300,000. One in 300,000. You've got to get a grip on this. The scale of the response that you're undertaking with no evidence for it is utterly ridiculous given the consequences of acting in a way that you're proposing. All kinds of suicides, business closures, funerals, weddings etcetera, etcetera, it's simply outrageous. It's just another bad flu and you've got to get your minds around that. Let people make their own decisions. You should be totally out of the business of medicine. You're being led down the garden path by the Chief Medical Officer of Health for this province. I'm absolutely outraged that this has reached this level. It should all stop tomorrow. Thank you very much."

In case you are interested, here is a link to my posting on the Great Barrington Declaration.

I don't need to add anything further and will let you draw your own conclusions. I would encourage you to forward the link to the video on YouTube to those that you think may be interested in Dr. Hodkinson's views on the current pandemic and the response of governments around the world.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results