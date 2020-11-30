The Real Solution to Viruses

All of you have probably heard about the unprecedented efforts being undertaken by Big Pharma and governments to create an unprecedented vaccine to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Tens of billions of dollars are being spent on vaccine research with two goals in mind:

1.) Putting an end to the potentially never-ending lockdown cycle.

2.) Maximizing profits for Big Pharma.

Oh yes, and saving humanity.

Oddly, enough, given the pandemic panic, it is interesting to note that there may have been a cure for most viral infections based on research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology back in 2011.

Here is the article that appeared on MIT News on August 10, 2011:

Back in 2011, a team of researchers at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory had designed technology that would be capable of defeating viruses that cause the common cold, influenza and other more deadly diseases like Ebola. The researchers responsible for the study found that their drug was effective against 18 viruses including the following:

1.) common cold rhinoviruses

2.) H1N1 influenza

3.) a stomach virus

4.) polio viruses

5.) dengue fever

6.) several types of hemorrhagic fever

Here is an entire list of DRACO's effectiveness against a broad spectrum of viruses:

As background, when viruses take over a cell, it takes control of the cell with the purpose of replicating itself. As part of the process, the virus creates long strings of double-stranded RNA which is not found in human or other animal cells. Human cells protect themselves by using proteins that latch onto the double-stranded RNA, preventing the virus from replicating itself.

The senior staff scientist at MIT's Lincoln Laboratory Chemical, Biological and Nanoscale Technology group, Todd Rider, drew inspiration for this therapeutic ages dubbed DRACO (Double-stranded RNA Activated Caspase Oligomerizers) from the defense systems used by living cells. The drug targets a type of RNA that is produced only in cells that have been infected by viruses meaning that it should be effective against all viruses. This means that it could be capable of combating outbreaks of the SARS-CoV-1 virus that caused the 2003 SARS outbreak and the current SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Here is a quote from the article:

"Rider had the idea to combine a dsRNA-binding protein with another protein that induces cells to undergo apoptosis (programmed cell suicide) — launched, for example, when a cell determines it is en route to becoming cancerous. Therefore, when one end of the DRACO binds to dsRNA, it signals the other end of the DRACO to initiate cell suicide.

Each DRACO also includes a “delivery tag,” taken from naturally occurring proteins, that allows it to cross cell membranes and enter any human or animal cell. However, if no dsRNA is present, DRACO leaves the cell unharmed.

Most of the tests reported in this study were done in human and animal cells cultured in the lab, but the researchers also tested DRACO in mice infected with the H1N1 influenza virus. When mice were treated with DRACO, they were completely cured of the infection. The tests also showed that DRACO itself is not toxic to mice."

Here is a graphic showing how DRACO Antiviral Therapeutics work:

This invention was so novel that it was named one of the best inventions of the year by Time Magazine (November 28, 2011 "Invention issue") and was mentioned in the White House's Bioeconomic Blueprint in April 2012 as shown here:

You may ask yourself why, in the COVID-19 era, is this treatment not getting wider attention? Unfortunately, Dr. Rider has had great difficulties raising funds for his potentially life-saving invention as you can see from this video which was produced as part of his Indiegogo campaign:

…and here on the Rider Institute website:

…even though the original research was funded by Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the New England Regional Center of Excellence for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, with previous funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and Director of Defense Research & Engineering (now the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering).

Given that DRACO has the potential to save humanity from a very wide variety of viruses, not just a single coronavirus like SARS-CoV-2, it is rather interesting to see how this ground-breaking technology has pretty much been left on the shelf. But, then again, how could Big Pharma profit if there is a single cure-all for many of the mainstream viruses that impact human lives, particularly since it was not invented in their laboratories?

