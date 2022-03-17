Fight or Flight – How Americans Would Respond to a Foreign Invasion

A recent poll by Quinnipiac University, one of America's most respected pollsters, discovered that the America of today is far, far different than the America of past generations. Among questions about Russia's involvement in Ukraine and the anti-Russian sanctions ecosystem that has been evolving at a rapid pace since the last week of February 2021, we find this key question:

If you were in the same position as Ukrainians are now, do you think that you would stay and fight or leave the country?

Here are the results:

Overall:

55 percent would stay and fight

38 percent would leave the United States

7 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among Republicans:

68 percent would stay and fight

25 percent would leave the United States

6 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among Democrats:

40 percent would stay and fight

52 percent would leave the United States

8 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among Independents:

57 percent would stay and fight

36 percent would leave the United States

7 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among men:

70 percent would stay and fight

24 percent would leave the United States

6 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among women:

40 percent would stay and fight

52 percent would leave the United States

8 percent don't know or didn't answer

Among those with a college degree:

55 percent would stay and fight

35 percent would leave the United States

10 percent don't know or didn't answer

When broken down by age range, the highest percentage of those that would stay and fight were in the 50 to 64 year age group at 66 percent with the lowest percentage being among the 18 to 34 year age group at 45 percent. There was also significant variation by racial background as shown here:

White:

57 percent would stay and fight

35 percent would leave the United States

8 percent don't know or didn't answer

Black:

38 percent would stay and fight

59 percent would leave the United States

2 percent don't know or didn't answer

Hispanic:

61 percent would stay and fight

33 percent would leave the United States

5 percent don't know or didn't answer

In some ways, the high percentage of respondents who would leave the United States if it were under attack in a scenario similar to that of Ukraine today is not terribly surprising given that a significant proportion of the nation's most powerful and influential politicians today (and this includes their families) have not served in the military in any capacity, yet, they wave the flag and hold the power that can declare war against another nation. Given that Washington is clearly for sale and that the defense industry is buying influence as shown here:

…and that public trust in government is flirting with all-time lows as shown here:

…it really isn't shocking to see that a very significant proportion of Americans would leave the United States if the nation was under attack rather than stay and protect their homeland. There is little doubt that there is a crisis of faith within the United States and a growing cynicism toward government that is only likely to worsen over time as the American public becomes more and more disillusioned with their reality and politicians become increasingly corrupt.

