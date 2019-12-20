Police search for missing Toronto man Natnael Mulgeta

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Natnael Mulgeta, 39, was last seen on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue area.

He is described as having a dark complexion, 5’9", thin build, with short black curly hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven. No photo is available at this time.

Police are concerned for his well-being