Police search for missing Toronto man Natnael Mulgeta

The Toronto Police service is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Natnael Mulgeta, 39, was last seen on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Queen Street West and Jameson Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his well-being
