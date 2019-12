The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Mark Samms, 46, was last seen on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the King Street West and Dowling Avenue area.

He is described as 5'8", 180 lbs., balding with grey hair, and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat, and a grey toque.

If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are concerned for his safety.