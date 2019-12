The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Lucivaldo Pedro Felipe-Francisco, 31, was last seen at the beginning of November, 2019 in the Weston Road and Rogers Road area.

He is described as 5'11", 200 lbs, freckled, black shaved hair, clean shaven and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue overalls.

Police are concerned for his safety.