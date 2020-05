The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Amari Trotman, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the Keele Street and Keelegate Drive area.

He is described as 5'7", slim build, with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey and blue plaid pants, black shirt, grey sweater, black hat, and a black mask.

Police are concerned for his safety.