The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Joseph Schneidmiller, 38, was last seen on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:30 a.m., in the Casablanca Boulevard and South Service Road in Grimsby.

He is described as 5'9", with a slender build.

He was last seen wearing a black "CI Brotherhood" hoodie, baseball hat with "security" on it, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.