The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Teodoro Ayuson, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, July, 7, 2020 at 9 a.m., in the Huntington Avenue and Lorraine Avenue area.

He is described as 5'8", 180 lbs., medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and red shoes.

He was last seen riding a brown bicycle with 'JUANTED123' on the frame.