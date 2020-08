The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Keith Rosantowski, 52, was last seen on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Gerrard Street and Jarvis Street area.

He is described as 5'9", thin build, with grey/black hair and beard, and walks hunched over.

He typically wears dark clothing, likely overdressed for the warmer weather, and walks slowly.