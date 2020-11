The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Joe Dasilva, 45, was last seen Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the morning, in the Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive area.

He is described as 5’6"-5’7", 228 lbs., bald, and clean shaven. He was possibly wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, black baseball hat and carrying a duffle bag.

He is known to use the TTC.

Police are concerned for his safety.