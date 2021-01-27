Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Old Facebook Posts Glorified Violence Against Democrats

In case QAnon supporter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn’t already controversial enough, her old Facebook posts have resurfaced — and they’re coming back to haunt her. It appears that in 2018 and 2019, before being elected to Congress, Greene repeatedly commented and liked various posts promoting violence against prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

According to a CNN review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page, she frequently liked posts championing violence against Democrats — or even wrote about it herself. In one post from April 2018, Greene wrote about Obama’s foreign policies. When a commenter asked, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???” (referring to Obama and Clinton). Green responded: “Stage is being set Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Perhaps the most frequent and recurring target in Greene’s old posts is Nancy Pelosi. In January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said, “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Pelosi from office. That same month, Greene created a petition to impeach Pelosi for “crimes of treason” for her support of sanctuary policies that “are serving illegals and not United States citizens” in addition to Pelosi refusing to support Trump’s border wall.

In a speech promoting the petition, Greene suggested that Pelosi could be executed for the crimes the petition accused her of. “She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene says in the video. “She gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

On February 22, 2019, Greene posted a Facebook Live suggesting that Pelosi will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for treason. In another Live video later that same day, Greene suggests that California Rep. Maxine Waters is “just as guilty of treason as Nancy Pelosi.” She has also expressed support for executing FBI agents because, in her eyes, they are part of the “deep state” working against Trump.

Greene, who was just elected as the representative for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, has already made her mark on Washington for supporting a number of far-right, extremist conspiracy theories. One such theory includes QAnon, which casts former president Donald Trump as the hero in a battle between good and evil — the evel being a fictional cabal of Democrats and celebrities who are all part of an international child sex trafficking ring.

Currently, she is facing calls from other representatives for her expulsion for her role in exacerbating tensions leading up to the Capitol insurrection on January 6, including objecting to the election certification process and falsely asserting that Trump would remain president after losing both the electoral college and popular vote. She even went as far as to accuse “Antifa/BLM terrorism” and Democratic politicians of being the ones to stoke the riot.

Greene posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday denying the validity of CNN’s report. She did not deny that she liked posts and replied to comments, but she did claim that she is not the only one running her Facebook page. “Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” reads the statement.

What was notably left out was any sort of specification as to whether it was Greene or a member of her team behind the posts in question. Or whether or not she really hates Pelosi that much. The latter we can probably decipher for ourselves.

