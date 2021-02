The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Sandro Potter Da Silva, 18, was last seen on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 12 p.m., in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area.

He is described as 6'2", 150 lbs, with curly blond hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, white and grey running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.