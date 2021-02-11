Police search for missing Toronto woman Madeleine Gina Folk

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Madeleine Gina Folk, 30, was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

She is described as 5’8”, 110 lbs., with a slim build, and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, black socks, but no shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.