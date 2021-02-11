Police search for missing Toronto woman Madeleine Gina Folk

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Madeleine Gina Folk, 30, was last seen on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
