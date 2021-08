The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Shaun Bolden Jr., 19, was last seen on Sunday July 11, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m., in the Henry Lance Terrace and St George Street South area.

He is described as 5'7", thin build, 130 lbs., brown eyes, black short hair with curls.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing and black Converse shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.