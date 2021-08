The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kyle McIntyre-Watt, 31, was last seen on Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., in the Bathurst Street and Front Street West area.

He is described as 6’1", 180 lbs., with short brown curly hair, a black mustache and beard, brown eyes, a scar on his upper right arm, and a missing front left tooth. He was last seen wearing beige construction boots.

Police are concerned for his safety.