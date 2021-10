The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Judith Medina, 53, was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West.

She is described as 5’1", 180 lbs., with black eyes, and medium length wavy black hair.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print shirt, a black jacket, black jeans.

Police are concerned for her safety.