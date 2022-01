The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Zoe Norman, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Dundas Street East and Sumach Street area.

She is described as 5'6", medium build, with short shaved light brown hair.

She is possibly wearing a pink shirt, blue and white plaid fleece pants and black Ugg boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.