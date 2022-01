The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Miguel Dos Santos, 30, was last seen on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 3 p.m., in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area. He also frequents theLondon, Ontario area.

He is described as 6’0”, 250 lbs., dark hair and has brown eyes. He was wearing a white Nike long sleeve hooded sweater, red track pants and black Nike running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.