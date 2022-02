The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Robert Da Costa, 51, was last seen on Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., in the John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive area.

He is described as 5’8", 190 lbs., with a full red and grey beard, and freckles on his face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.