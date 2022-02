The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Christina Cooke, 43, was last seen on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

She is described as 5'5", 130 lbs., with a slim build, red hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green winter jacket with fur on the hood, and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for her safety.