The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Howee Mendez-Lopez, 21, was last seen on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 7 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'3", 130 lbs., with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, green jacket, blue jeans and black and white running shoes.

Police are concerned of his safety. If seen, do not approach, call police.