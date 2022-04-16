Movie Review: The Lost City with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum & Daniel Radcliffe

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Seth Gordon’s story is entertaining and adventurous. Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee and Aaron Nee’s screenplay is effective. The writers have fleshed out the characters of Alan and Loretta very well and their banter<em> </em>is quite fun, while they are being chased by the villain’s henchmen. The dialogues are funny and very witty.

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee’s direction is first-rate. In 112 minutes, they pack in a lot of action, adventure and humour. One of their biggest strengths is that THE LOST CITY is based in the same zone as some of the films in recent times like UNCHARTED [2022], RED NOTICE [2021], JUNGLE CRUISE [2021] etc. Yet, not even once, do we get a déjà vu of these films. On the flipside, the film’s action scenes could have been better. The film does go on a high during the scene where Jack Trainer attempts a rescue. However, the subsequent action scenes aren’t as exciting. The villain, Fairfax, meanwhile is weak and should have been menacing. Lastly, the finale is unexpected but it might be underwhelming for some.

Sandra Bullock delivers a wonderful performance and impresses with her subtle comic timing. Channing Tatum is a pro at such roles and he delivers yet another excellent performance. His entry scene is adorable. Daniel Radcliffe is okay and is let down by the characterization. Brad Pitt looks hot and leaves a huge mark, despite having just a 10-minute role. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is funny. Patti Harrison (Allison, Loretta’s social media manager) gets no scope. Oscar Nuñez (Oscar) is okay in a small role.

Pinar Toprak’s music is fit for a film of this sort. Jonathan Sela’s cinematography is spectacular. Jim Bissell’s production design is very rich. Marlene Stewart’s costumes are appealing, especially the shiny costume worn by Sandra Bullock for most of the film. Action is great in the Brad Pitt track but is average in the rest of the scenes. The other big Hollywood films have set a benchmark when it comes to eye-popping action and THE LOST CITY fails to reach that level. VFX is top-class. Craig Alpert’s editing is super-slick

On the whole, THE LOST CITY is a timepass fun entertainer. It has the chance of attracting some audiences due to its family-friendly theme, entertainment quotient and terrific casting.

