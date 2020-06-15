Adam Schiff, Social Media and Censoring the Vaccination Opposition Narrative

In this posting, I'm only going to add a few comments at the end. I'll let the words of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA28) from back in February 2019 do the talking, keeping in mind that he sent the following letters during the measles outbreak in 2019.

This is what appeared on Adam Schiff's website:

Here is the letter to Google's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai:

Here is the letter to Facebook's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg:

Let's once again look at the four questions that Adam Schiff asked of both companies:

1.) Does content which provides medically inaccurate information about vaccines violate your terms of service?

2.) What action(s) do you currently take to address misinformation related to vaccines on your platforms? Are you considering or taking additional actions?

3.) Do you accept paid advertising from anti-vaccine activists and groups on your platforms? How much has been spent in the past year on advertising on this topic?

4.) What steps do you currently take to prevent anti-vaccine videos or information from being recommended to users, either algorithmically or as a suggested search result?

These questions beg three further questions;

1.) Who is acting as a "vaccine expert" for Google and Facebook?

2.) What qualifications do these "experts" have which enables them to accurately decide which information is "misinformation" and which information is scientifically sound?

3.) Is any information that presents a negative viewpoint on vaccines and vaccinations immediately considered misinformation?

With all of this in mind, let's look back at the 2019 measles scare. At the end of the first five months of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this:

By the end of 2019, this is what the measles case statistics looked like:

Of the 1,282 confirmed cases in 31 states, 128 or 10 percent required hospitalization and 61 or 4.8 percent reported complications including pneumonia and encephalitis.

While the increase in measles cases is concerning, the numbers show that the 2019 outbreak in the United States was hardly earth-shattering. Nonetheless, this is what Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, Director of the World Health Organization and pro-vaccine advocate had to say about the global measles problem which resulted in the deaths of and estimated 140,000 people in 2018 according to WHO's statistical modelling:

"The fact that any child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles is frankly an outrage and a collective failure to protect the world’s most vulnerable children. To save lives, we must ensure everyone can benefit from vaccines – which means investing in immunization and quality health care as a right for all.”

Given that Bill Gates, the world's most outspoken advocate of mass vaccinations, is a major funder of the World Health Organization and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus' de facto boss, we at least have to question the neutrality of WHO's approach to vaccination for measles and other diseases as well as its use of statistical modelling to estimate the number of cases and deaths related to measles. This is particularly pertinent in the COVID-19 era since we are all well aware of the inaccuracy of statistical modelling given that it is very much an example of "garbage in, garbage out".

Just in case you were wondering, there just happens to be a list of measles (MMR, MM and MMRV) vaccine-related injuries that apply to petitions for compensation filed under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program as shown (in part) here:



So, if measles vaccines are so safe, why does the United States Health Resources and Services Administration have a list of "covered conditions" for individuals seeking compensation under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program?

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the massive amount of information that is both promoting the pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine agendas, we should not be trusting either Google or Facebook for unbiased and completely scientifically accurate information on vaccinations and the current pandemic.

Addendum

Since money buys politicians, let's take a quick look at how much Bill Gates Inc. (aka Microsoft) has donated to the pro-vaccination Representative Adam Schiff during the 2020 election cycle:

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results