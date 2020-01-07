Brad Pitt: Caught In The Act

Brad Pitt has a rep for being one of the nicer guys in Hollywood, but even HE has his flaws – as his two ex-wives are bound to remember. Smoking too much pot slowed him down considerably and indulging in too much alcohol was another problem. He’s given up a lot, but Brad still smokes cigarettes – more than ever. His kids worry because they know how unhealthy it is. Brad tried vaping without success and now he tries to keep his smoking undercover. Above, Brad entered the back door at The Arclight Hollywood where he did a Q & A.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

